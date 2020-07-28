Edelstein: We’ve stopped rise of virus

Gamzu praises the army and says it is the best body to deal with the virus and contact tracing efforts — “[it has] the technology, the tools, the ability.”

He pushes the wearing of masks, rolling out charts that he claims showing how effective they can be. The chart shows that some 70 percent of Israelis are using masks, which he says is good “but not enough.”

He notes that Israel has a long way to go with social distancing and people are being infected because of gatherings.

He says the whole health system is behind him, and everyone says his plan, which so far is missing any specifics, is the way to defeat the virus.

“help us, we will do this, together, we will lasso the virus.”