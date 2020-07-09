Education minister taps retired colonel to direct office

Education Minister Yoav Gallant announces that he has nominated Amit Edri to serve as the director of his office, pending the government’s approval.

Edri, 51, holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Bar Ilan University and a master’s degree in public policy from Tel Aviv University.

He retired from the IDF in 2013 with the rank of colonel after 26 years of service. He commanded the Logistics Officers course, trained hundreds of officers, worked to promote and integrate female officers and headed the Southern Command logistics unit during the 2014 Gaza war.

Over the past several years, Edri has served in senior positions in the housing, immigration and education ministries under Gallant. Most recently, he has helped craft the government’s plan to re-open schools in September.