EU court rules kosher meat, slaughtered without stunning, can’t be organic

Police arrest a third suspect in the double murder last month in Jerusalem of Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68.

Initially believed to have been a terror attack after the Kaduris were found stabbed to death in their apartment in the capital on January 13, police have since turned to a criminal motive, arresting two relatives of the victims, a husband and wife, earlier this month.

The third suspect arrested Tuesday is the brother of one of the suspects, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court also extends the remand on Tuesday of the male suspect by eight days, and that of his wife, who is suspected of being an accessory to the crime, by six days.