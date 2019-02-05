Fake bomb threats prompt mass evacuations in Moscow area

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Iran says Europeans aren’t buying oil despite US waivers
Iran says European nations have not responded to its offers to sell them crude oil despite having US waivers.
The semi-official Fars news agency quotes Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying “we have called them many times, but they do not return our calls.” He does not name the oil importers, but appears to be referring to Greece and Italy, which were among eight nations granted waivers to import Iranian oil when the US restored sanctions in November.
The US began ramping up sanctions after President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. Oil exports are a key source of revenue for Iran. The temporary waivers were intended to give countries more time to comply with the sanctions.
— AP
Israel’s failing postal service loses 1/8 of mail items — ombudsman
State Comptroller Yosef Shapira’s office releases a scathing report on the Israel Postal Company, saying that 13 percent of all letters or packages go missing and never reach their destination, and many others arrive after significant delays.
The Postal Company has struggled to modernize its operations and make them efficient despite years of public complaints, and its deputy CEO has acknowledged an “systemic service failure.”
The quality of the service provided to the public has deteriorated over the last decade, the report says, and postal costs have risen by 50% for private citizens and small businesses.
It gives an example from December 2017, when a large batch of letters sent by banks, insurance and telecommunications companies and other bodies — some likely containing personal and confidential information — were dumped in the street by employees of a mail delivery company.
Audio-only book features writer’s memories of Philip Roth
An upcoming audio-only book will feature an author’s memories of his complicated friendship with the late Philip Roth.
James Atlas’ “Remembering Roth” comes out March 1, the audio publisher and distributor Audible announces. Atlas, whose books have ranged from the memoir “My Life in the Middle Ages” to an acclaimed Delmore Schwartz biography, will reflect on a relationship which began in the late 1970s and continued for decades. Roth died last spring.
According to Audible, Roth and one of his literary heroes, Saul Bellow, would take walks together in Manhattan, where the two had apartments on the same block, and read each other’s work. (Atlas was among the few people Roth allowed to see a pre-publication edition of his novel “The Ghost Writer.”) In a 1979 profile which ran in The New York Times, Atlas wrote that Roth was “Discordant, manic, ebullient,” with “the verve of a Borscht-circuit comedian and a genius for mimicry.”
Their friendship was strained by Atlas’ biography of Bellow, a project that Atlas has written was suggested by Roth. Published in 2000, the book was condemned by many as an overly negative portrait.
Audible, which is owned by Amazon.com, is describing “Remembering Roth” as “Atlas’s deeply personal tribute to Roth delivered in his own voice.”
— AP
Fake bomb threats prompt mass evacuations in Moscow area
Thousands of schoolchildren, office workers and shoppers were evacuated from over 100 buildings in and around Moscow today, reports say, in the latest wave of fake bomb threats to hit Russia.
Last week, 55 buildings were evacuated in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg and several other cities like Krasnoyarsk in Siberia and Volgograd in the south were forced to act after receiving similar threats.
Today’s alerts prompted the evacuation of some 20,000 people as authorities conducted sweeps, only to find nothing, news agencies report, citing the emergency services.
The false alarms targeted more than 90 buildings in Moscow and over 40 in the region of the capital, the TASS state news agency reports, citing an emergency services source.
Many of the warnings were sent by email and had very similar wording, Russian media reports say.
Hundreds of students gather outside the Russian State University of the Humanities in central Moscow, with the university saying it canceled all classes for the day due to a mass evacuation.
— AFP
Trump to tap critic of agency to lead World Bank — source
US President Donald Trump plans to nominate David Malpass, a Trump administration critic of the World Bank, to lead the institution.
That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to comment publicly on personnel decisions.
Trump is expected to make an announcement later this week.
Malpass, the undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department, has been a sharp critic of the World Bank, especially over its lending to China.
Malpass would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who announced in January that he is stepping down three years before his term was set to expire.
The final decision on a successor to Kim will be up to the bank’s board.
Politico was first to report on the nomination.
— AP
Authorities warn of flash floods in Negev, Dead Sea areas on Thursday, Friday
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority warns of possible flash floods that could be caused by rain in the Negev region and near the Dead Sea on Thursday and Friday.
Hikers shouldn’t enter or cross streams and riverbeds on foot or in vehicles until the water levels recede completely, it says in a statement.
Man dies after being hit by truck near Dead Sea
An employee working in a waste site near the Dead Sea dies after being hit by a truck.
Magen David Adom paramedics who came to the scene pronounce the 30-year-old man dead.
Iran vows to teach Israeli leaders a ‘lesson’ if Syria strikes continue
A top Iranian official promises a “firm” response if Israel continues to strike targets in Syria.
“If these actions continue, we will activate some calculated measures as a deterrent and as a firm and appropriate response to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel,” the Reuters news agency quotes Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, as saying, citing the Fars news agency.
Opposition activist slams US over Trump’s sharing of Netanyahu campaign ad
Uri Zaki, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, sends a letter to US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, asking Washington to refrain from intervening in the Knesset elections after US President Donald Trump posted a campaign ad for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his Instagram page.
“Israel is a free country and our elections, a corner-stone to any democratic regime, cannot be influenced by foreign governments,” writes Zaki, who founded a group called the Front for the Protection of Democracy.
“For that reason, many Israelis were shocked by the blunt intervention of the US President Mr. Donald Trump in the Israeli internal process, by indorsing and promoting the electoral campaign of the Chair of the Likud Party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his extremely influential social media accounts,” he continues.
“With great appreciation to our two great countries’ alliance, we ask that the United States government will cease to interfere in what has to be a free and independent electoral process. The US support should not and cannot become a political issue neither in Israel nor in the United States.”
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @b.netanyahu ・・・ נתיבי איילון, אמש
A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on
Turkey’s Erdogan slams US over delays in Syria buffer zone
Turkey’s president slams the US over delays in establishing a buffer zone in Syria, saying that if Washington won’t contribute to the effort, Ankara will do it alone.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump last month discussed setting up safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria.
Turkey has demanded Syrian Kurdish militia withdraw from there and Erdogan has been seeking logistical and financial assistance from Washington for that.
Erdogan says that if the US doesn’t keep to its promise to “cleanse the region of terrorists” and doesn’t contribute in the creation of a safe zone under Turkey’s control, “then we will take care of our own business.”
Erdogan warns Ankara’s patience is waning over delays in Kurdish fighters’ withdrawal from the Syrian town of Manbij.
— AP
Egypt debates motion to extend presidential term limits
Egypt’s parliament is debating a motion to amend the country’s constitution, a move that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office beyond his designated maximum two-term limit ending in 2022.
Lawmaker Haitham el-Hariri says today’s session will discuss the motion, which was submitted Sunday.
The proposed amendments also include the introduction of the role of vice president and a revived senate.
The motion is nearly certain to be adopted by the legislature, which is packed with Sissi supporters, but the amendments would also need to be put to a national referendum.
Sissi was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military’s overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president. He was reelected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to leave the race.
— AP
More than a third of Jewish weddings in 2018 were outside the Rabbinate – report
The New Family organization says that almost 29,000 Jewish Israeli couples got married last year without updating the Chief Rabbinate — more than a third of all marriages and more than estimated thus far.
About 8,000 couples got married in a civil ceremony abroad, 7,000 had a religious ceremony not recognized by the Rabbinate — Reform, Conservative, Haredi or other — while 5,000 others had non-religious ceremonies in Israel and 5,000 got a domestic union card from New Family, according to the data.
The data was obtained by analyzing figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Bituah Leumi national social security agency, the Foreign Ministry, courts, the Interior Ministry and the Immigration Authority.
Some 50,000 Israeli couples — Jewish, Muslim and Christian — got married through the state’s religious authorities in 2018, the report says.
While acknowledging that the numbers aren’t completely accurate due to difficulty in obtaining the data from official bodies, New Family says the data indicates how prevalent such marriages have become, marking a significant leap compared to previous years.
