Feiglin announces Zehut won’t run in March elections

Moshe Feiglin announces that his Zehut party won’t run in the March elections, the third time Israelis will go to the polls within a year.

However Feiglin vows that the party will return to politics when Israeli society “matures for change.”

Zehut advocates a far-right nationalism combined with small-government libertarianism, and has drawn support from an eclectic mix of voters ranging from far-right settlement yeshiva students to pot legalization advocates in left-leaning Tel Aviv.

It advocates annexing the West Bank and retaking Gaza, alongside the virtual dismantling of the state rabbinate and other Orthodox-controlled state religious services, and the total legalization of pot, including for recreational use.