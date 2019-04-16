Final election results extinguish last Knesset hopes for New Right

Final election results published by the Central Elections Committee, to be presented to President Reuven Rivlin tomorrow, show that Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s New Right party didn’t make it into the Knesset.

The party has been working day and night since last Thursday, trying to close a gap of just 0.03%, or some 1,400 votes, needed to pass the 3.25% electoral threshold.

However, the committee says in a statement, even after letting party officials review hundreds of ballot boxes and take a look at results in individual polling stations, not only has the party’s tally not increased — it has gone down by three votes.