Five polling stations shuttered in Druze town over fraud, violence

The Central Elections Committee says police temporarily closed five polling stations in Yarka over voting irregularities.

Once reopened, the stations will remain open until midnight, two hours longer than the 10 p.m. closing time elsewhere, the committee says.

Election observers have been sent from the Central Elections Committee in Jerusalem to ensure the five stations are properly run for the remainder of election day.

According to CEC director Orly Adas, ballot envelopes were found missing in one station, and were then recovered when a local woman was caught attempting to stuff them in the ballot box.

The woman and two suspected accomplices were detained.

The other four shuttered stations reported violent incidents, Adas says.

In the last election, Likud won the most votes in the northern Druze town.