For 3rd time in a week, Hezbollah launched explosive drones at troops in Ali Taher Ridge area, IDF says

For the third time in a week, Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge area of southern Lebanon overnight, the military says, prompting strikes on the terror group in response.

The IDF says that no injuries and were caused in the drone attack.

In response, Hezbollah infrastructure sites in several areas of southern Lebanon, including a weapons depot, were targeted in airstrikes, the military says.

Additionally, the army says it struck several Hezbollah operatives who were identified moving weaponry in the town of Kfar Remen.

Lebanese media reported earlier that 11 people, including two children, were killed in strikes in Kfar Remen.

The military says it is looking into the reports that civilians were harmed in the strikes.

Additionally, in response to a separate Hezbollah drone attack on Sunday, the military says it struck and killed several members of the terror group in Nabatieh.