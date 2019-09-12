The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Foreign ministry hops on spygate denial train
Foreign Minister Israel Katz is also denying Jerusalem is spying on the White House, after an official denial from the Prime Minister’s Office.
“Israel does not have any spy operations in the US. The US and Israel share much intelligence, and act together to thwart threats and strengthen both countries,” he says in a statement.
New Saudi oil czar calls for OPEC unity
Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister is reiterating calls for “cohesiveness” in OPEC ahead of a key meeting in Abu Dhabi.
“To achieve market stability, it’s imperative we maintain a high degree of cohesiveness within OPEC and within also our partners in OPEC,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says at a meeting of the organization’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
PMO calls claim that Israel spying on White House ‘a lie’
The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement on a report in Politico alleging that Israel has been spying on US President Donald Trump, calling it “a blatant lie.”
According to the report, the Trump administration has concluded Israel is responsible for the placement of cellphone surveillance equipment near the White House and at other sensitive locations in Washington DC.
“There is a longstanding commitment, and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the US. This directive is strictly enforced without exception,” the statement reads.
