Foreign Ministry clarifies: Those Israelis who want to come home should do so right away

After an Army Radio report said the Foreign Ministry was calling on all Israelis abroad to return home immediately as airlines are cutting flights across the board, the ministry has issued a statement making clear that it is referring to those Israelis who “want to come home.”

The ministry statement reads: “Given the reductions and cancellation of flights worldwide, and the moves by countries to close their airspace and their borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, we are again calling on those Israelis abroad who want to come home to do so as soon as possible.”

The ministry has also published on its website a list of countries that fly to Israel with updates regarding whether such flights still exist.