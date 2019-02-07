France recalls Italy envoy over ‘unprecedented’ criticism

WARSAW, Poland — Leaders of four Eastern European states will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem later this month, the Czech and Slovak governments say, amid the premier’s bid for re-election in April.

The February 18-19 summit will be the first time that the Visegrad Group, comprising the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, will meet in the Middle East.

The Visegrad countries and Israel held their last annual summit in July 2017 in Budapest.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will attend, spokeswoman Vanesa Sandova tells AFP. Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pelligrini will also attend, according to spokeswoman Patricia Macikova.

— AFP