Fresh rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Fresh rocket sirens again sound in the communities of Nirim and Ein Hashlosha in the Eshkol region of southern Israel.
The sirens ring out shortly after rocket warning systems are heard in the city of Ashkelon and surrounding areas north of the Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Bennett says Israel not seeking major military confrontation in Gaza
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett wraps up a meeting with local leaders and residents of Gaza border communities amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the coastal enclave.
“Over the last day we’ve landed blows on Islamic Jihad bases and eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza and also in the Damascus area. We’re hitting them where they are and not only who is shooting at us,” Bennett says in a video statement filmed at a gas station parking lot in southern Israel.
He continues: “We don’t want a wide-scale campaign [in Gaza] but we’re preparing a plan and if there’s no choice we’ll initiate a tough campaign. We won’t notify the enemy when and won’t inform it of where.”
Eshkol region asks residents to stay near bomb shelters
The Eshkol region of southern Israel calls on residents to remain near bomb shelters in light of the ongoing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
“As a result of the recent barrages and our experience in the past, [residents] must remain near protected areas or the most protected areas available, in accordance with the warning time for each community,” a regional spokesperson says.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF strikes Islamic Jihad rocket launchpad in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces confirms conducting an airstrike on a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket launchpad in the northern Gaza Strip.
The military says the launchpad was used to fire rockets at Israel earlier in the day.
“A hit was confirmed,” the IDF says.
Palestinian media reports that no one was injured in the strike.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens again heard in Gaza border communities
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the town of Sderot and the nearby community of Ibim, as well as Kibbutz Erez.
The military says it is looking into the matter.
— Judah Ari Gross
UN peace envoy calls for ‘IMMEDIATE’ halt of Gaza rocket fire
The UN envoy for Middle East peace calls for an immediate halt to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.
Nickolay Mladenov tweets: “I call for an IMMEDIATE stop to the firing of rockets that only risks dragging Gaza into another destructive round of hostilities with no end in sight!”
Mladenov says he will brief the UN Security Council later this evening on the violence in Gaza.
#BREAKING: I will brief the #UNSC on the latest developments in and around #Gaza today at 17:00 (GMT+3). I call for an IMMEDIATE stop to the firing of rockets that only risks dragging Gaza into another destructive round of hostilities with no end in sight! https://t.co/J9yF1cIyvD
— Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) February 24, 2020
Funeral held in Damascus for Islamic Jihad fighters killed in Israeli strike
A funeral is held in Damascus for two Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives killed yesterday by an Israeli airstrike in Syria.
Four other Iran-linked fighters were reportedly killed in the airstrikes, which Israel said was in response to Islamic Jihad rocket fire from Gaza.
הלוויית אנשי הג'יהאד האסלאמי, שנהרגו בתקיפת צה"ל אמש, החלה בדמשק @guy_telaviv pic.twitter.com/6UDoy9SAos
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2020
Warning sirens ring out in south as Gaza terrorists launch fresh rocket barrage
Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a fresh barrage of rocket fire toward cities and towns throughout southern Israel, the Israeli military says.
The attack triggered sirens in the city of Ashkelon and in the regions north and east of the Gaza Strip, sending tens of thousands of people to bomb shelters.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu orders Gaza operation to continue — PM’s office
Prime Minister Netanyahu holds consultations on the fighting in Gaza at an unspecified security facility in central Israel, his office says.
Netanyahu is accompanied by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi are consulted by phone.
“The prime minister ordered the continuation of the operation against terror organizations in Gaza,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office says.
Rocket warning sirens heard in south near Gaza; explosions reported
Rocket warning sirens are heard in Gaza border communities.
The IDF says it’s looking into the matter.
The Eshkol Regional Council says sirens were activated in several communities and that explosions were heard in the area.
Abbas meets in Ramallah with Qatari envoy to Gaza
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi, the official PA news site Wafa reports, without providing any details regarding what they discussed.
Emadi, the head of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee, has recently overseen the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars to projects in Gaza.
The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership has at times accused Qatar of strengthening Hamas’s “illegitimate” governance over Gaza by providing funding for projects in the coastal enclave.
— Adam Rasgon
Islamic Jihad says Gaza rocket fire a response to Israeli strike in Damascus
Islamic Jihad’s military wing claims responsibility for the recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
“We, in the al-Quds Brigades, declare that we are responsible for the bombardment of the usurped lands with rocket barrages this afternoon in response to the crime of targeting Damascus and assassinating the two martyrs, Ziad Mansour and Salim Salim,” it says in a statement.
It adds: “We, in the al-Quds Brigades, are ready to confront any aggression. The enemy should know that if it continues [to carry out aggression], we will respond with force and efficiency.”
— Adam Rasgon
IDF confirms Gaza rocket fire toward Ashkelon; no reports of injuries
The IDF confirms that one rocket was fired toward Ashkelon, triggering sirens in the city.
It does not appear to have been intercepted. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, likely indicating the rocket struck an open field.
Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center moves its neonatal ward into a bomb shelter, in light of ongoing rocket fire from Gaza, the hospital says.
— Judah Ari Gross
הסלמה בדרום | תיעוד: שיגור טיל לעבר אשקלון @Generalzini pic.twitter.com/kxeogq9IZz
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 24, 2020
US-Israel mapping committee for West Bank annexation meets
A joint US-Israeli committee meets to begin work on mapping areas of the West Bank that will be annexed by Israel as part of the Trump administration’s peace plan.
“In Israel rain is a blessing, and I hope that our efforts should be blessed as much as the rain is coming down right now. We’re looking forward to going from here to sit down someplace quiet, we can pull out some papers and start getting to work,” US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says in the Ariel settlement, according to a statement from the American embassy.
Accompanying Friedman to the meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli members of the committee are the US envoy’s senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone and Scott Leith, the National Security Council’s pointman for Israeli-Palestinian affairs.
“We have our team here, and we’re going to get to work right away. We hope to complete it as soon as possible, and complete it the right way for the State of Israel,” Friedman says.
Rocket warning sirens sound in Ashkelon industrial area
Fresh incoming rocket sirens sound in the Ashkelon industrial zone, just north of the Gaza Strip.
The military says it is looking into the matter.
— Judah Ari Gross
Bennett cautions that guaranteeing long-term calm in Gaza area will take time
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says he is committed to ensuring long-term calm in the Gaza border area but cautions that achieving this will take time.
“I know that for 20 years this didn’t happen,” Bennett tells the Walla news site. “This won’t happen in the four or five days until the elections, this is a process beyond a one-time operation.”
“However, we will bring security and quiet to residents of the [Gaza] periphery,” he adds.
He addresses Israel’s decision to strike a Palestinian Islamic Jihad site in Damascus in response to the terror group firing rockets at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.
“Last night we brought the battlefield from the [Gaza] periphery to deep in Syria… and as far as it’s up to me, we’ll go even further to the source and the source is Iran,” Bennett says.
The defense chief also asserts “no one is tying my hands” in regards to Gaza and says he’s ultimately responsible for the security situation in the south.
US anti-Semitism czar hails Trump administration as ‘most philo-Semitic’ in US history
PARIS — The State Department’s anti-Semitism czar Elon Carr claims that the Trump White House is “the most philo-Semitic” administration in US history.
While recognizing a recent rise of anti-Semitism in the US, Carr tells attendees at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference that the US is still the “most philo-Semitic country, outside of Israel, in the entire world.”
Carr blasts anti-Zionism as a modern form of anti-Semitism and claims that criticism of Israel regarding a “building project there or a military operation here” is often not based on political differences but racism.
Carr calls on countries to combat anti-Semitism by infusing school curriculums with “philo-Semitic material” so students can learn about the contributions of Jewish communities in their respective countries.
— Jacob Magid
IDF confirms strike on Islamic Jihad base used for training, weapons storage
The Israeli military confirms striking a Palestinian Islamic Jihad military base in the Gazan city of Khan Younis, along with other facilities controlled by the terror group.
The IDF says the Khan Younis base, which featured underground infrastructure, was used by the Islamic Jihad as both a training center and a storage depot for weaponry.
The military says the retaliatory strikes were conducted by fighter jets and attack helicopters in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip aimed at southern Israel earlier in the day.
Video footage of the Israeli counterattack showed massive fireballs rising into the air following the strikes, likely indicating secondary blasts from explosives being stored on the base.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israeli tank said to strike ‘resistance site’ in central Gaza
An Israeli tank targeted a “resistance site” near the Breij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center reports.
— Adam Rasgon
Islamic Jihad warns it can continue Gaza fighting until Israel is ‘deterred’
The al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, “can direct the battle to the point at which the enemy will become deterred,” Musab al-Breim, a spokesman for the terror group, tells the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Cneter.
— Adam Rasgon
Netanyahu: Israel has ‘surprises’ ready if Gaza rocket fire continues
Prime Minister Netanyahu is warning Hamas and Islamic Jihad that Israel has some fresh “surprises” in store for the terror groups if rocket fire from the Gaza Strip continues.
“Hamas and Islamic Jihad need to understand, this can’t continue,” Netanyahu tells reports in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. “If they don’t stop the [rocket] fire completely, not in a day or today — but at all, we’ll be forced to activate the plan for the wide-scale campaign we prepared.”
He adds: “There are new, surprising things in it.”
Netanyahu says currently no reason to postpone elections over virus fears
Prime Minister Netanyahu says he doesn’t currently see a reason to postpone the elections due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Speaking with Jerusalem Radio, the premier also touts his role in Israel’s response to the virus.
“The corona[virus] is a big challenge. From the first moment I decided [on] abundant preparedness that is the most stringent of all countries in the world. I don’t see a reason at the moment to delay the elections,” he says.
Two Israelis who were on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have tested positive for the virus since returning to the country. Hundreds of others are in self-quarantine due to concerns they may have been exposed to the virus overseas or because they were in proximity due to South Korean tourists who were found to have the virus after returning to South Korea.
PLO official presents resignation to Abbas after blowback over ‘normalization meetings’
Mohammed al-Madani, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society, has presented Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas his resignation, a member of the PLO body says.
Gatherings between Israelis and Palestinians organized by the committee earlier in February recently came under fire, mainly on social media platforms, with activists denigrating them as “normalization meetings.”
“Madani was disappointed that senior Fatah and PLO officials did not defend him when our work was being attacked,” the member of the committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, tells The Times of Israel.
Abbas will meet today with Madani as well as members of the committee at 6:30 p.m. at the PA presidential headquarters, he also says, noting that the PA president can decide to accept or reject the committee chairman’s resignation.
In the past couple of days, several Fatah officials have asked Madani to remain in his post, he adds.
Yesterday, senior Fatah official Tawfiq al-Tirawi came out in support of Madani and criticized the Fatah Central Committee for “refraining from defending him.”
The Kan public broadcaster first published that Madani had offered his resignation to Abbas.
— Adam Rasgon
Video shows apparent Israeli strike in Khan Younis
The Hamas-linked Shehab publishes footage of what appears to be the Israeli strike on Khan Younis.
— Adam Rasgon
#عاجل| طائرات الاحتلال تشن غارات عنيفة على موقع في خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/CKCywck4Aa
— وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 24, 2020
Israel strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
The IDF confirms that it has begun conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas-linked Shehab reports that Israeli aircraft carried out a strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, without providing details on what specifically was hit.
— Judah Ari Gross and Adam Rasgon
Video shows rocket shard next to health clinic in Sderot
A video appears to show a piece of a rocket launched from Gaza that landed next to a health clinic in the city of Sderot.
הירי לדרום | תיעוד: נפילה של חלקי קאסם מתחת לסניף של קופת חולים לאומית בשדרות
(צילום: לאומית שירותי בריאות)@diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/A1DqKt8UYK
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2020
14 rockets fired from Gaza, 12 intercepted — IDF
The Israeli military says in total 14 rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip over the last hour, with 12 of them intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu holds security consultation with defense chiefs
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding security consultations on the phone with defense chiefs, his office says.
Netanyahu called the mayors of Ashkelon and Sderot, “praised the residents’ strong standing and updated the mayor on the security situation,” the office says.
Minister says Israel ‘closer than ever’ to large-scale Gaza operation
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tells the Kan public broadcaster that he believes the government is “closer than ever to a decision to launch a large-scale operation” in the Gaza Strip, following fresh barrages of rockets.
“It isn’t ideal to make such a decision on election week, but it needs to be made as early as possible by the prime minister and the cabinet,” Erdan says.
He adds that the situation regarding the Gaza Strip has become “unbearable.”
Playground damage apparently caused by direct rocket hit
The damage to a playground in Sderot appears to have been caused by a direct strike from a rocket.
Photographs from the scene show what appears to be the impact site of the projectile, surrounded by signs of damage caused by shrapnel from the blast.
— Judsah Ari Gross
Islamic Jihad claims responsibility for rocket fire
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claims responsibility for the latest rounds of rockets fired toward Israel.
— with AFP
Playground in Sderot damaged after rocket barrage
A rocket attack damages a playground in the town of Sderot.
It is not immediately clear if the park was directly struck by a rocket or if it was hit by shrapnel from an interception.
Photographs of the playground show damage to a slide.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara
Incoming rocket sirens sound in the community of Netiv Ha’asara, north of the Gaza Strip.
The military says it is looking into the matter.
— Judah Ari Gross
Egypt said to tell PIJ not to react if Israel launches retaliatory strikes
Channel 13 quotes Palestinian media as saying Egypt has told Palestinian Islamic Jihad not to react to Israel’s likely coming response to the latest rocket barrages.
Egyptian negotiators are in talks with PIJ commanders in an attempt to prevent a wide-scale escalation, the report says.
Fresh rocket sirens sound in Sderot, surrounding area
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the town of Sderot and the surrounding area, following an earlier barrage of six rockets fired at the region from the Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
6 rockets launched from Gaza, 5 intercepted — IDF
Six rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, five of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The sixth rocket appears to have landed in an open field outside the community of Nir Am, a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.
There are no injuries caused by the rocket attack.
Shrapnel from one of the Iron Dome interceptions shatters a car windshield in the community of Nir Am in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, a spokesperson for the local government says.
No damage is reported in Sderot, though some pieces of shrapnel fell in the town, a municipal spokesperson says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Video appears to show multiple Iron Dome launches over Sderot
Videos shared on social media appear to show multiple launches of the Iron Dome missile defense system over Sderot.
The Magen David Adom and the municipality of Sderot both say nobody has been confirmed to be injured.
תיעוד: מטח רקטות לעבר שדרות
(צילום: הקבינט הביטחוני בטלגרם)@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/aOUvWlL8n4
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2020
After morning lull, rocket sirens sound in south as violence enters 2nd day
Incoming rocket sirens sound in southern Israel, shattering a tense calm following an intense battle between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip and Syria the night before.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The sirens are heard in the city of Sderot and surrounding communities in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, sending thousands of residents rushing to bomb shelters.
— Judah Ari Gross
