Fresh rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

A joint US-Israeli committee meets to begin work on mapping areas of the West Bank that will be annexed by Israel as part of the Trump administration’s peace plan.

“In Israel rain is a blessing, and I hope that our efforts should be blessed as much as the rain is coming down right now. We’re looking forward to going from here to sit down someplace quiet, we can pull out some papers and start getting to work,” US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says in the Ariel settlement, according to a statement from the American embassy.

Accompanying Friedman to the meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli members of the committee are the US envoy’s senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone and Scott Leith, the National Security Council’s pointman for Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

“We have our team here, and we’re going to get to work right away. We hope to complete it as soon as possible, and complete it the right way for the State of Israel,” Friedman says.