Fringe far-right parties announce they’ve agreed on joint Knesset run

The extremist Otzma Yehudit party and the fringe Noam party announce they have reached understandings to run together as a “technical bloc,” in the upcoming elections.

The parties say they will sign the agreement within 36 hours.

The announcement comes shortly after the Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz said he will give up the top spot to New Right chief Ayelet Shaked in a prospective electoral alliance between the parties.

Otzma Yehudit ran as part of URWP in April’s elections and has been in talks to again join it.