Gantz in implied criticism of Lapid: Let’s not mimic Netanyahu’s style

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz sends some implied criticism in the direction of his partner and deputy in the party leadership, Yair Lapid, after Lapid issues a controversial video lampooning ultra-Orthodox politicians as money-hungry.

Haredi leaders have accused Lapid of dabbling in anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Gantz tweets: “The strength of Israeli society comes from its unity, in all sectors — secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews, left and right. That is the appropriate way for Israel’s leadership to behave at this time.”

Referencing the upcoming Tisha B’Av fast in which Jew mourn the destruction of the Second Temple, Gantz notes the saying that the Temple fell due to needless hate, and says: “We should adopt a different style to that of Netanyahu and focus on gratuitous love.”