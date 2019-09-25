Gantz: We still back unity gov’t, but Likud can’t hinge it on right-wing bloc

Rivlin’s proposal for electoral reform would give more powers to an acting prime minister, should a sitting premier need to temporarily recuse himself.

The current law also limits such a period to 100 days, which Rivlin proposes extending.

The bid comes as Netanyahu is expected to face criminal indictment, and appears designed to permit him to step aside to fight the charges, to be replaced by Gantz, and then return as PM.

But Blue and White rejects such a prospect.

“Blue and White will not sit in a government whose leader is under indictment,” Benny Gantz says. “This issue, along with other essential issues, are more important to us than any discussion on distributing ministerial portfolios or a rotation [of the premiership.]”