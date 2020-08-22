Global coronavirus death count passes 800,000

Demonstrators are gathering at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem and near Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the coastal town of Caesarea ahead of demonstrations against the premier this evening.

In Jerusalem, a few hundred protesters have begun marching from the Chords Bridge to the Prime Minister’s Residence, despite police refusing to grant permission for the march.

There is a large number of cops in the area and police have stationed water cannons near the entrance to the city and by the Supreme Court, according to the Haaretz daily.