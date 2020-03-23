Government said mulling full lockdown for the elderly

The government is considering imposing a full lockdown on elderly Israelis, Channel 12 reports.

That would mean all men aged 70 or more and women aged 65 or more would be forbidden from leaving their homes.

Another option cited in the report is closing all shops except food stores and pharmacies. A third proposal is to further limit the number of people allowed to venture out for work.

“There is no choice but to step up the measures. This is still not a curfew — but it is the closest there is to it,” a source with knowledge of the deliberations is quoted as saying.