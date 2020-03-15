Group to file High Court petition against delay in Netanyahu’s trial

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel announces that it will later today file a petition with the High Court demanding that the “state of emergency” announced in the court system by Justice Minister Amir Ohana be canceled.

The move comes after the partial closure has delayed the opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial by more than two months.

The group claims that Ohana “is a temporary minister in a transitional government, who hasn’t received the public’s backing and whose appointment was never approved by the Knesset.”

It adds that “using the new regulations to rescue Netanyahu from facing a trial is grave and constitutes a new step in trampling over law enforcement authorities in Israel.”