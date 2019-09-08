Hamas terrorist involved in deadly 2015 attack dies of heart condition

Bassam Saih, a member of a Hamas terror cell that killed an Israeli couple in a West Bank shooting attack in October 2015, has died, authorities say.

The 46-year-old Saih died at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, south of Tel Aviv. He suffered from a chronic heart condition.

Eitam and Naama Henkin were killed while driving home with their four young children, when the five-member squad ambushed their vehicle between the settlements of Itamar and Elon Moreh.

The parents were fatally shot in front of their children, who survived the attack unharmed.