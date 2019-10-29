Hariri hands in resignation, Lebanese celebrate

Hariri has submitted his resignation to Lebanese president Michel Aoun, according to local reports.

He does not make a statement.

It is not clear if Aoun will accept his resignation.

Videos compiled by LBC TV show protesters around the country celebrating Hariri’s decision.

Meanwhile, Israelis are closely watching the Hariri resignation and how it may affect the Hezbollah terror group, a powerful figure in Lebanese politics and a potential big loser in the affair.

“The phone line between Beirut and Iran is doing overtime: How will they move ahead from here? What are the alternatives? Will Hezbollah find a new way to keep the status quo or will there be an explosion,” Walla news’s Amir Buhbut wonders on Twitter.