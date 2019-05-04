The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Rocket strikes home in southern Israeli community; none injured
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip strikes a home in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, a spokesperson for the community says.
No one was injured by the rocket, the spokesperson adds.
Man in Ashkelon moderately injured by Gaza rocket
A man in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon was moderately injured by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, according to Magen David Adom.
MDA says the 49-year-old was hurt by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene.
IDF: Over 150 rockets fired from Gaza, dozens intercepted by Iron Dome
The IDF says some 150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory since this morning.
It says the Iron Defense missile defense system has intercepted dozens of the Gaza rockets.
Home Front Command issues new instructions for Israelis amid Gaza rocket fire
The IDF’s Home Front Command issues new instructions for residents of southern Israel following the firing of over 100 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.
The instructions, which include a ban on agricultural work and limitations on the size of public gatherings and the number of people who can be at commercial centers, apply to communities in the border area near Gaza, the central Negev, Lachish region and southern Shfela plain.
Woman injured by rocket shrapnel in serious but stable condition
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman in Kiryat Gat is in serious but stable condition after being wounded by shrapnel from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.
MDA says the woman has been taken to Barzilai Hospital in the coastal city of Ashkelon.
Iron Dome intercepts 2 rockets fired at Ashdod
The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at the southern port city of Ashdod, according to Israeli television.
Woman in Kiryat Gat wounded by shrapnel from Gaza rocket
A woman in the southern city of Kiryat Gat has been wounded by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli television reports.
The 45-year-old is said to be in moderate to serious condition after being hit in the face by shrapnel from the rocket.
Rocket warning sirens activated in Beit Shemesh, southern regional councils
The Israel Defense Forces says rocket warning sirens have sounded in the Jerusalem-area city of Beit Shemesh.
It also says sirens have sounded in the Lachish, Yoav, Hof Ashkelon and Shafir regional councils.
comments