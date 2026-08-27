Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Hormuz shipping traffic rises slightly but is still below daily average, data shows

By Reuters 27 August 2026, 11:00 am Edit
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, July 27, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, July 27, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

Shipping traffic at the Strait of Hormuz has risen slightly even as a standoff persists between the United States and Iran, data shows.

Visible commodity vessel transits at Hormuz totalled 10 on Wednesday, up slightly from eight on Tuesday, data from Kpler shows. This was below a 10-day moving average of about 15 vessels.

Two medium-range fuel tankers, a liquefied petroleum gas carrier, a Panamax-sized tanker, and three handymax-sized tankers entered the strait from the Gulf of Oman.

A medium-range fuel tanker, a bitumen tanker and a bulk carrier exited the waterway from the Gulf.

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz earlier, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says.

Meanwhile, traffic has slowed for a second day at the other key waterway of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

A total of 19 commodity vessels passed through Bab el-Mandeb on Wednesday, with six tankers that exited, including a very large crude carrier, down from 24 the previous day, the Kpler data shows.

Some vessels may be sailing at the key waterways with their transponders turned off and may be missed in the counts.

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