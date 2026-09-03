IDF carried out large-scale drill along Syrian border, says military

The Israeli military says it carried out a large-scale drill on the Syrian border this week, aimed at increasing readiness for “sudden and complex incidents.”

The military exercise was carried out by the 210th “Bashan” Regional Division, tasked with the border with Syria in the Golan Heights and the Mount Dov area on the border with Lebanon.

The IDF says the division’s forces, troops from nearby sectors, and the Home Front Command, along with civil authorities and rescue services, practiced dozens of scenarios.

“The exercise included implementing combat lessons from all sectors, particularly the lessons of October 7, with an emphasis on activating standby forces, firepower, special forces, and the readiness of the entire IDF system,” the military adds.