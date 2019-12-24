The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
IDF defends intel process for Gaza strike that killed 9 family members
The Israeli military says it has wrapped up its investigation into two days of fighting in the Gaza Strip last month sparked by Israel’s targeted killing of a top military commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.
“The main conclusion from the investigation is that the plan for ‘Black Belt’ met the purpose defined for it: Creating conditions to improve the reality in the Gaza Strip by killing Baha Abu al-Ata, seriously hurting terror operatives and military infrastructure of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, reducing harm to Israeli civilians and avoiding being dragged to a wider campaign,” the IDF says in the statement, using the name it gave to the battle.
During the two days of battle, the military says it took out 25 terrorists and struck over 100 targets linked to Islamic Jihad.
It also says the investigation looked into an airstrike on a building in the central Gaza town of Deir el-Balah, killing nine members of a family.
According to the IDF, the house had been linked to Islamic Jihad military activity and was properly approved multiple times for the military’s target bank, including days before the strike.
“During the planning and carrying out of the attack, the estimation in the IDF was that no citizens would be hurt as a result,” the statement says.
It adds: “In the investigation it became clear at the site that was attacked military activities had been carried out, but it was not a closed site and in actuality citizens were also there.”
The IDF says the investigation included recommendations on how to avoid such “exceptional events” in the future, but doesn’t give further details.
Putin accuses Poland of collusion with Hitler, anti-Semitism
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin ups the ante in a war of words with Europe, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism.
Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing what it has described as Russian military adventurism and imperialist tendencies.
Speaking today to military top brass and using bad language at one point, Putin says that Poland was in cahoots with Hitler during World War II.
“Essentially they colluded with Hitler. This is clear from documents, archival documents,” Putin says in an emotional end-of-year speech at the defense ministry.
Resorting to foul language, Putin says a war-time Polish ambassador allegedly promised to put up a statue of Hitler in Warsaw for his pledges to send Jews to Africa.
“A bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, you cannot put it any other way,” Putin says, referring to what he said were the diaries of the Polish ambassador in Germany.
“He expressed full solidarity with Hitler in his anti-Semitic views,” the Russian leader says.
He slams what he called attempts to erase the memory of Soviet victory in countries in Moscow’s former sphere of influence.
“It is people like those who negotiated with Hitler — it is people like that who today are tearing down monuments to the liberating warriors, the Red Army soldiers who freed Europe and the European people from the Nazis,” Putin fumes.
Last week, Putin blamed the Western powers and Poland for World War II, pointing to various treaties signed with Nazi Germany before the conflict began in 1939.
— AFP
2 teenagers dies of flu-related complications
A teenager from Jerusalem has died of flu-related complications, the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center says, after arriving at the hospital without a pulse.
Doctors were briefly able to resuscitate the 19-year-old but he died shortly later due to organ dysfunction, according to the hospital.
Earlier, a 14-year-old girl died from the flu after being hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.
Sa’ar laments ‘baseless’ attacks by Netanyahu ahead of Likud leadership vote
MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is running for leader of the Likud party, laments what he calls “baseless” attacks by the Netanyahu campaign.
“Likud members already understand that without change in the Likud leadership, after the [March 2] elections a left-wing government will be established,” Sa’ar writes on Twitter.
The tweet comes after Netanyahu’s campaign charged that Sa’ar has “aligned with the left” for proposing to push for the premier’s appointment as president if he were to pull off an upset in Thursday’s Likud primary.
Christians flock to Bethlehem for Christmas festivities
BETHLEHEM, West Bank — Pilgrims from around the world gather today in the biblical city of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.
Thousands of Palestinians and foreigners converged on the “little town” in the Israeli-controlled West Bank, with Christmas Eve festivities taking place in and around the Church of the Nativity.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the most senior Roman Catholic official in the Middle East, traveled from the holy city to Bethlehem this after.
He was later to lead midnight mass at the church, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expected to attend.
After crossing through the security barrier, Pizzaballa says it is a difficult time but there is reason for “hope.”
“We see in this period the weakness of politics, enormous economic problems, unemployment, problems in families — so when we look at this reality, we could say that there is nothing to hope for,” he saud.
“On the other side, when I visit families, parishes, communities, I see a lot of commitment… for the future.
“Christmas is for us to celebrate the hope.”
In the square outside the church, a few thousand people watch in the winter sun as Palestinian scouts paraded to the sound of drums. A group of 20 New Zealanders sings carols in front of the 15-meter Christmas tree.
In the morning tourists queued to visit the grotto inside the church, believed to be the exact site where Jesus was born.
— AFP
Gaza Christians say they’ve received few Israeli travel permits for Christmas
Christians in the Gaza Strip say they’ve been granted less than half the number of permits they’ve requested from Israel to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem for Christmas.
Quoting Palestinian border officials, Reuters reports Israel has issued 316 permits, out of of 800 Christian leaders in Gaza say were requested.
“They issued permits for old people, not the young,” Haifa Assalfiti tells the news agency before exiting from Gaza through the Erez border crossing to travel to Bethlehem.
“My son, my daughter and my daughter-in-law didn’t get permits. They are at home angry,” she adds.
There is no immediate comment from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians.
Israel said Tuesday it would allow Christians in Gaza to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem for Christmas, after a COGAT spokeswoman said earlier that travel permits would only be issued for abroad in a move criticized by Palestinian Christian leaders in the Strip.
Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes, pilot survives
MOSCOW — Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but its pilot bailed out safely.
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation says in a statement today that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country’s far east. It says the plane’s pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.
The cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.
The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia’s most advanced fighter plane. It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons. The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.
The crash marks the first loss of a Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi’s plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation. Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia’s military campaign in Syria.
The Russian air force has placed an order for 76 such aircraft to be delivered by 2028.
— AP
Netanyahu wishes Merry Christmas to Christians: ‘We have no better friends’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends Christmas greetings to Christians in Israel and around the globe in a video released by his office.
Political paralysis in Iraq as anti-government protesters harden stance
BAGHDAD — Iraqi protesters step up their demonstrations today with the authorities in Baghdad increasingly paralyzed as they seek a way out of a political impasse.
Once again the capital’s iconic Tahrir Square began filling early in the day, with protesters making clear their opposition to names touted by the establishment to fill the post of prime minister.
Portrait pictures of these candidates — marked by a huge red cross — increasingly adorn facades of buildings and tents in the protest area.
And once again the main avenues and roads in cities in the south of the country are blocked, as well as entrances to schools, universities and government buildings.
After dwindling in recent weeks, the civil disobedience campaign has rediscovered its vigor, as the protesters seek to uproot a political system condemned as deeply corrupt.
Negotiations over a candidate to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.
While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.
For Iraqis protesting since October 1, the system installed by the United States after it led a military coalition to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 has become overly beholden to Iran and is beyond reform.
— AFP
Netanyahu rejects Sa’ar proposal to push for him to be made president
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects MK Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to push for the premier’s appointment as president if Sa’ar wins Thursday’s leadership primaries for the Likud party.
“Sa’ar’s spin unfortunately attests that he has gotten in line with the left and the media to remove him from leading the country,” Netanyahu’s campaign headquarters says.
“This is not the time for division in Likud, but rather to unite around Netanyahu.”
Sa’ar, considered a serious underdog in the Likud leadership race, floated the idea of seeking to make Netanyahu president at an event yesterday with supporters.
Incumbent President Reuven Rivlin’s term ends in July 2021.
The president, who is chosen by Knesset members to a seven-year-term, has immunity from prosecution under Israel law.
Netanyahu is facing criminal charges in three cases. He denies wrongdoing.
Iran reportedly arrests family of man killed in fuel price ‘riots’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has arrested the family of a young man killed in street violence that flared during last month’s protests against fuel price hikes, Mehr news agency reports.
The family of Pouya Bakhtiari, who was “killed suspiciously during the recent riots,” had been invited for talks with authorities, Mehr says, citing what it calls an informed source.
They were found to have been “carrying out a counter-revolutionary project” and “anti-structural activities,” says the agency, which is close to moderate conservatives in Iran.
“Consequently, these elements were arrested by a judicial order in order to protect the order and the security of the honorable people and others damaged by the rioters,” it says, without specifying which family members were taken into custody.
Bakhtiari was reportedly killed in Karaj city, west of Tehran, in street violence that erupted in mid-November during nationwide protests over a shock decision to hike petrol prices by as much as 200 percent. He was 27.
His Instagram account, which is now reportedly run by his father, announced a ceremony marking 40 days since his death would be held at Karaj cemetery on Thursday.
It is still active with more than 18,000 followers today.
Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, but international human rights group Amnesty International has put the number at more than 300.
An Iranian security official rejected a foreign media report yesterday that the figure was as high as 1,500, saying it was based on “false propaganda.”
— AFP
