Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

IDF says 3 terror operatives killed in recent Gaza airstrikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:14 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians gather to inspect the wreckage and damage at the site of an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, on September 13, 2026. (Saeed M. M. T. Jaras / Anadolu via Reuters)
Palestinians gather to inspect the wreckage and damage at the site of an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, on September 13, 2026. (Saeed M. M. T. Jaras / Anadolu via Reuters)

Three Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

A strike earlier today in Gaza City killed Saeed Asaad Saeed Akrim, identified by the IDF as a commander in Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion.

Akrim had been involved in placing explosive devices and advancing other attacks on Israeli troops, the IDF says.

The military says two separate strikes yesterday in northern Gaza killed Nimer Yasser Nimer Arshi, a rocket-launching Islamic Jihad operative in the Daraj-Tuffah area, and Ahmad Baza’at Saleh Shaer, a member of Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion who planted explosive devices.

The three had been advancing attacks “while systematically violating the ceasefire,” and were killed to “remove the threat,” the army adds.

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