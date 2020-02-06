IDF says troops arrested Jerusalem car-ramming terrorist

Israeli security forces arrest the suspected terrorist who is believed to have carried out the car-ramming attack this morning in Jerusalem in which 12 IDF soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, the army says.

The suspect was arrested at the Gush Etzion Junction in the central West Bank, the police said. He has been handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning, the military said.

“Following an extensive operational and intelligence effort, the IDF, working with the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s special police unit and other special forces, has arrested the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack in the predawn hours of this morning in Jerusalem,” the IDF says in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross