Images provided to CBS show heavy damage from Iran strikes targeting US bases

A destroyed aircraft, shredded tents, trailers that have been ripped apart: images taken by US troops show significant damage from Iranian strikes targeting American military assets in the Middle East, CBS News reports.

The undated images — taken at a base in Saudi Arabia and two facilities in Kuwait — were provided to CBS by American personnel on condition of anonymity due to US military restrictions, the outlet said late last night.

“This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public,” CBS quotes one US service member as saying.

New photos obtained exclusively by CBS News reveal for the first time the widespread damage and destruction of buildings and vehicles at multiple U.S. positions across the Middle East, as a result of Iranian missile and drone attacks. The images were sent to CBS News by active… pic.twitter.com/MmOX1rQgwN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2026

“We’re standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face,” the service member adds.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released a report earlier this week that said the military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) — which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East — had reported widespread damage to American facilities and equipment.

CENTCOM said Iranian strikes “damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan,” the report says.

“In addition, dozens of US aircraft were destroyed or damaged” during the war, the report says.

The Defense Department estimated the cost of the war at $33.4 billion as of June 29, but that figure “does not include costs for infrastructure repairs,” according to the report.