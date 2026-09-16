Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Images provided to CBS show heavy damage from Iran strikes targeting US bases

By AFP Today, 8:01 pm
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This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on March 1, 2026 shows a view of smoke rising from damage at the US Fifth fleet naval base in Bahrain's capital Manama after it was hit by Iranian strikes. (© 2026 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)
This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on March 1, 2026 shows a view of smoke rising from damage at the US Fifth fleet naval base in Bahrain's capital Manama after it was hit by Iranian strikes. (© 2026 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)

A destroyed aircraft, shredded tents, trailers that have been ripped apart: images taken by US troops show significant damage from Iranian strikes targeting American military assets in the Middle East, CBS News reports.

The undated images — taken at a base in Saudi Arabia and two facilities in Kuwait — were provided to CBS by American personnel on condition of anonymity due to US military restrictions, the outlet said late last night.

“This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public,” CBS quotes one US service member as saying.

“We’re standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face,” the service member adds.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released a report earlier this week that said the military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) — which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East — had reported widespread damage to American facilities and equipment.

CENTCOM said Iranian strikes “damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan,” the report says.

“In addition, dozens of US aircraft were destroyed or damaged” during the war, the report says.

The Defense Department estimated the cost of the war at $33.4 billion as of June 29, but that figure “does not include costs for infrastructure repairs,” according to the report.

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