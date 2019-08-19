In Jordan, German defense minister reaffirms support for two-state solution

AMMAN, Jordan — Germany’s defense minister has reaffirmed her country’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a visit to neighboring Jordan.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says today that such an agreement would be a “good basis for living together.”

She also speaks of the contribution of German troops stationed in Jordan to the battle against the Islamic State jihadist group, which no longer controls territory but maintains a presence in the region.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi says they discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the “challenges we’re facing in relation to Jerusalem,” where tensions have risen over a holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Jordan strongly supports the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has refrained from endorsing a two-state solution, considered the cornerstone of international peace efforts.

— AP