In message to supporters, Gantz admits unity bid could end his political career

In a statement sent to supporters Wednesday evening, Benny Gantz reiterates his assertion that he had no choice but to join forces with Benjamin Netanyahu, and acknowledges the “disappointment” among some of his erstwhile supporters.

But most Blue and White voters, he asserts, favor the idea of an emergency coalition.

But he sounds pessimistic about how the move may play out, acknowledging that it might mark the end of his relatively brief political career.

“The true narrative, which is more challenging than a ‘House of Cards’ script, obligated me to act in this way,” he says. “And if this is my political end, but I properly serve the State of Israel — then I will have done something.”