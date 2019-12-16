Intel says it has bought Israeli chipmaker Habana Labs for $2 billion

US tech giant Intel Corp. announces that it has acquired Israeli startup Habana Labs, a Caesarea-based chip maker, for some $2 billion.

“The combination strengthens Intel’s artificial intelligence portfolio and accelerates its efforts in the nascent, fast-growing AI silicon market, which Intel expects to be greater than $25 billion by 2024,” the company says in a statement.

It is Intel’s second-largest acquisition in Israel, after the US firm bought Mobileye, a maker of autonomous car technologies, in 2017.

Last year, Intel Capital, the investment arm of the US firm, invested in Habana Labs, a maker of artificial intelligence-based processors and chips, as part of a $75 million series B funding round for the startup. The Israeli firm has raised some $120 million to date, according to Start-Up Nation Central, which tracks Israel’s tech industry.

Habana Labs, founded in 2016 by David Dahan and Ran Halutz, uses artificial intelligence to improve the processing performance of chips and lower their costs and power consumption. The processors are aimed at the specific needs of training deep neural networks.

