Iran pulls out of World Deaf Futsal Championships to avoid facing Israel’s team

After the Iranian Judo federation was banned by international sports authorities from all competitions over its boycott of Israeli athletes, another Iranian sports team has pulled out of a competition to avoid facing the Israeli squad, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Israel and Iran have been placed in the same group in the upcoming World Deaf Futsal Championships, along with Argentina and Sweden. Israel was due to play against Iran on Saturday. Futsal is similar to soccer, with five players per side on a small court.

The Iranians said they wouldn’t show up unless they were moved to a different group, the report says. When that didn’t happen, they withdrew from the competition entirely.