Iran reports 117 new virus deaths as it begins easing some restrictions
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran announces 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eases some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the virus.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also tells a news conference that 1,657 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 71,686.
Iran has carried out 263,388 tests for the virus so far, he adds.
Of those confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and admitted to hospitals, 43,894 have recovered and been discharged, while 3,930 are in a critical condition.
Iran announced its first coronavirus cases on February 19 and has so far become the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
The new tolls come as Iran has started a gradual reopening of its sanctions-hit economy.
Yesterday, it allowed small businesses to reopen outside the capital and this will be extended to the capital Tehran on April 18.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also announces in a cabinet meeting that an intercity travel ban in place since last month would be lifted on April 20.
But he repeats calls on Iranians to limit movements outside to “necessary” tasks and remain vigilant, as it remains difficult to “comment on the future” of Iran’s battle with the virus.
Pope Francis offers Easter prayer for those sick with coronavirus
ROME — Pope Francis offers an Easter Sunday prayer for those killed and suffering from a novel coronavirus that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.
“Today my thoughts turn in the first place to the many who have been directly affected by the coronavirus: the sick, those who have died and family members who mourn the loss of their loved ones, to whom, in some cases, they were unable even to bid a final farewell,” the pope says in a livestreamed message from an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica.
Coronavirus death toll in Europe passes 75,000
PARIS — More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 percent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.
With a total of 75,011 deaths from 909,673 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 109,133 people worldwide.
Europe’s most affected country is Italy with 19,468 deaths, followed by Spain with 16,972, France with 13,832 and Britain with 9,875.
After 3 days of decline, virus death toll in Spain again rises
MADRID — Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus rises to 619, after falling for three straight days, the government said.
The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 16,972 deaths from COVID-19. The daily toll is up from 510 yesterday.
Meretz MKs savage Levy-Abekasis for joining Netanyahu’s bloc
Lawmakers from the left-wing Meretz party are going after their former electoral ally Gesher MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, after she joined Prime Minister Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing religious parties.
“She doesn’t represent a single voter who voted for our list. This is a despicable move of stealing votes from the left to obtain personal benefit. The political bribery agreement between her and Netanyahu needs to be uncovered immediately,” Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz says in a statement.
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg also hits out at Levy-Abekasis, who split off from the now nonexistent Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance over its willingness to join a government led by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz with support from the Joint List.
“In her previous move I wondered how Orly Levy-Abekasis can sleep at night. Now I understand she has no conscience and no morals and not even a minimum [amount] of shame,” Zandberg tweets.
Netanyahu, unsurprisingly, takes a far different tone.
“Orly, welcome,” he writes on Twitter.
Levy-Abekasis calls for Netanyahu to be tasked with forming government, joins right-wing bloc
Gesher MK Orly Levy-Abekasis calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be tasked with forming a government and includes herself in the premier’s bloc of right-wing religious parties.
Levy-Abekasis broke off last month from the now defunct Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance, citing her opposition to a potential government led by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz that was supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List.
She initially refrained from recommending either Netanyahu or Gantz to form the next government. Gantz was ultimately tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with doing so and yesterday asked for a two-week extension to assemble a government amid stalled coalition talks with Netanyahu’s Likud.
“Gantz’s request to the president of the state for an extension of the mandate is an announcement of his lack of ability to form a government,” Levy-Abekasis writes in a Facebook post.
She cites three reasons for why Netanyahu should now receive the mandate to form a coalition: Likud is the largest party in the Knesset; the prime minister’s bloc is the largest with 59 seats; and the transition government is continuing to function and not come apart.
The parties that make up Netanyahu’s bloc — Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina — together have 58 seats, with Levy-Abekasis apparently including herself as the 59th.
Lockdown of virus-hit Jerusalem neighborhoods takes effect
Police deploy across Jerusalem to enforce a government order to lock down neighborhoods in the city with a high rate of coronavirus infections, many of them ultra-Orthodox.
The lockdown, which took effect at noon and will last until Wednesday at 7 a.m., applies to four of seven zones in the city that were delineated last week.
Dozens of police checkpoints will be set up at the entrances to these “restricted zones” and officers will use drones and observation posts to enforce the lockdown and prevent people from entering or leaving these areas, though there are some exemptions.
The following are the neighborhoods included in the four zones: Ramot, Ramat Shlomo, Neve Yaakov, Har Nof, Givat Shaul, Kiryat Moshe, Rehavia (between Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and Ramban streets), Nahlaot, Makor Baruch, Romema, Ezrat Torah, Geula, Mea Shearim, Beit Israel, Musrara, Bayit Vegan and Givat Mordechai.
Erdan said to abstain on vote for requiring all arrivals to quarantine at hotels
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan abstained during the cabinet vote on requiring all overseas arrivals to be quarantined at a state-run hotel, according to Hebrew media reports.
Erdan argued the policy was illogical and that there would be a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 if people sick with the virus are not required to leave their homes for a hotel, the Kan public broadcaster says.
He also reportedly asserted that the government was dealing with minor matters and not addressing the heart of the problem.
Cabinet approves mandatory quarantine at hotels for all arrivals
The cabinet approves emergency ordinances requiring all people coming from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon arriving in the country.
The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.
Easter Mass held at shuttered Church of the Holy Sepulchre
At Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified and entombed, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa urges the faithful to not be discouraged.
“Despite the sign of death and fear that we are seeing everywhere all over the world, we have to look at the good all those that are giving their lives for the others,” he says.
Only a handful of clergy are on hand for the Mass, and the streets of the Old City surrounding the church are empty of pilgrims and vendors who would normally be doing brisk business.
“The message of Easter is that life, despite all will prevail,” says Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land.
HMO won’t work with Chinese firm on virus testing over privacy fears — report
Israel’s largest HMO will not work with Chinese firm BGI Group on coronavirus testing to prevent it from accessing its information database, Channel 12 news reports.
According to the network, Clalit CEO Johanan Locker made the decision over concerns BGI could gain access to sensitive information on its patients.
The decision came after Israel announced last week that it signed a NIS 90 million ($25 million) deal with BGI to supply equipment that will allow 10,000 tests a day.
Health Ministry proposes criteria for declaring areas with virus outbreaks ‘restricted zones’
The Health Ministry is proposing a set of criteria for declaring areas “restricted zones” due to a high number of coronavirus cases there.
These include having a total of more than 50 people in a community with the virus, or “another number that will be determined dynamically in accordance with the development of the morbidity [rate]”; an infection rate per 100,000 people higher than the national average; and a rate of increase in new cases over the last three days that is higher than the national average.
“Clear and equal criteria need to be determined for all the cities, areas and neighborhoods in Israel without any connection or affinity to the nature of the population,” Health Ministry Yaakov Litzman says in a statement.
He adds: “The specifications by which movement needs to only be limited in [areas with high] ultra-Orthodox concentrations is misguided and slander an entire public that adheres to the legal instructions and the rabbis.”
Litzman appears to be referring to calls for some areas with a high number of virus cases, many of them ultra-Orthodox, to be subject to stricter restrictions on movement, though it is unclear what specifications he is referring to that explicitly single out Haredi communities.
Graffiti calling health minister ‘Amalek’ spray-painted in Mea Shearim
Over 50 pieces of graffiti against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman are found spray-painted this morning in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood.
This includes graffiti calling Litzman a “murderer” and “Amalek,” the biblical archenemy of the Jewish people.
Municipal officials were to be sent to clean up the graffiti and police have opened an investigation, according to Channel 12 news.
The graffiti appeared after the government approved a lockdown of areas in Jerusalem with high rates of coronavirus infections, among them a number of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim.
Jerusalem leads Israeli cities with most coronavirus deaths
Jerusalem leads as the city in Israel with the most coronavirus deaths, with 22 as of last night.
It also has the most confirmed virus cases of anywhere in Israel.
According to the Health Ministry figures from yesterday, 51 of the fatalities from COVID-19 are males, while 46 are female.
Most of those who have died have been elderly, with 26 people over 90 dying, 26 in their 80s and 25 in their 70s.
The youngest Israeli to die was 37 years old and the oldest was 98.
Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 10,878, with 103 deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 10,878, with 103 deaths.
The Health Ministry says 174 people are in serious condition, 123 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 155 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
There have been 1,388 Israelis who recovered from the virus, according to the ministry.
Virus restrictions limit priestly blessing at Western Wall to 10 worshipers
The traditional priestly blessing of the Passover holiday is performed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City with just 10 worshipers present, due to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.
Tens of thousands of worshipers usually take part in the prayers.
While Israel has barred group prayer as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus, an exception was made for the Western Wall, where a quorum of 10 Jewish men pray three times a day.
David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, is among those taking part in today’s prayer service.
“Last year I was among 100,000; this year, unfortunately, far less. I will pray that the world is spared further illness or sorrow from COVID-19 or otherwise,” he writes on Twitter.
שידור חי של ברכת הכהנים המסורתית במתכונת מצומצמת ברחבת הכותל המערביLIVE broadcast of the Limited Traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) at the Western Wall
פורסם על ידי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי ב- יום שבת, 11 באפריל 2020
Israel said to express readiness to take steps toward prisoner deal with Hamas
Israel has relayed its willingness to Hamas, by way of Egyptian mediators, to take steps toward a prisoner exchange deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports.
The newspaper says the steps would be in accordance with the proposal by Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, which reports last week said would see Israel free a number of women, children and elderly Palestinian prisoners in exchange for information on slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies have been held by the terror group since the 2014 Gaza war.
Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary
Joe Biden wins won the Alaska Democrats’ party-run presidential primary, beating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.
Biden beats Sanders 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.
Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates but after ending his bid for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote in primaries and caucuses, according to Democratic National Committee rules. Sanders is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, which is why the AP allocated four delegates to Sanders in Alaska.
Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to the count by The Associated Press.
Health official vows Israel to soon perform at least 20,000 virus tests daily
Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, vows in an interview with Army Radio that within the next 10 days, at least 20,000 coronavirus tests will be administered each day in Israel.
His comments come after last week saw a significant drop in the number of tests done daily, a decline the Health Ministry said was deliberate to allow for locally produced reagents to be used in testing.
63-year-old man in Galilee dies of coronavirus, raising death toll to 102
A 63-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in the Galilee, raising the death toll in Israel from COVID-19 to 102.
