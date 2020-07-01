Iran says it will stay in Syria to ‘fight terrorism’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says there is “no military solution” for Syria during a video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts about the war-torn country.

“The Islamic Republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution,” Rouhani says in a televised opening address.

“We continue to support the inter-Syrian dialogue and underline our determination to fight the terrorism of Daesh, Al-Qaeda and other related groups.”

“I emphasize that the fight against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated in Syria and the region in general,” he adds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also expected to make public comments before discussing Syria in private.

— AFP