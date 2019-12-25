Iran shuts down internet in some provinces ahead of expected protests — report

Iran says the internet is down in several provinces after authorities have taken action ahead of a fresh round of anti-government protests planned for tomorrow, the semi-official news agency ILNA reports, according to Reuters.

The report quotes an informed source at the Communications and Information Technology Ministry as saying the shutdown in the Alborz, Kurdestan and Zanjan provinces in central and western Iran and in Fars in the south, was ordered by “security authorities.”

The shutdown could also affect other areas, the report says.

Tehran blocked internet in the country for about a week last month, as authorities carried out a violent and deadly crackdown on demonstrators protesting fuel price hikes.