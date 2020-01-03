Iran summons Swiss over US airstrike

The Swiss Foreign Ministry says the charge d’affaires of its embassy in Tehran was summoned Friday to be “informed of Iran’s position” after a US airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander.

Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran, offering a diplomatic channel between the two countries.

The Swiss statement gave no details about the meeting but said its charge d’affaires “in turn delivered the message of the United States.”

Switzerland also joined a growing number of countries urging both sides to avoid further escalation after the US airstrike in Baghdad. Others including Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan have called for restraint, with Turkey’s foreign ministry warning that all sides would suffer otherwise.

That statement also said Turkey opposes foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflict in the region, while Pakistan’s statement called for “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

AP