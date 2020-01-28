The Times of Israel is liveblogging the official announcement of the US administration’s Mideast peace proposal and other news Tuesday as it unfolds.
Iran’s president urges huge election turnout
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for a massive turnout in next month’s parliamentary election, which looks set to be challenging for the coalition government.
“We hope that all our people will come to the polls and participate because these elections will have consequences for our regional and international policy,” as well as in Iran, he says.
Rouhani, a moderate conservative, makes the appeal during a televised speech to mark the inauguration of water sanitation projects near Tehran.
The alliance of moderates and reformers that propelled Rouhani to power in 2013 is scrambling to avoid losing its majority in the February 21 election.
— AFP
Attorney general files indictment against Netanyahu at Jerusalem District Court
Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is abandoning his bid to receive parliamentary immunity, the attorney general is not wasting any time and a short time ago filed the indictment against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court.
“The indictment was filed a short time ago… as is required by law,” his office says.
It is not yet clear when the prime minister’s trial will actually begin, though most commentators doubt it will happen before the March 2 election.
Russian FM urges coordination on Mideast peace plan
Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.
The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank.
Asked about the US plan, Sergey Lavrov says the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.
Lavrov also emphasizes that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. He says it’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.
— AP
