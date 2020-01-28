Iran’s president urges huge election turnout

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for a massive turnout in next month’s parliamentary election, which looks set to be challenging for the coalition government.

“We hope that all our people will come to the polls and participate because these elections will have consequences for our regional and international policy,” as well as in Iran, he says.

Rouhani, a moderate conservative, makes the appeal during a televised speech to mark the inauguration of water sanitation projects near Tehran.

The alliance of moderates and reformers that propelled Rouhani to power in 2013 is scrambling to avoid losing its majority in the February 21 election.

— AFP