IS claims attack on Egypt gas pipeline

Kyiv accuses Tehran of knowing from the start that an Iranian missile had downed a Ukrainian airliner last month, after leaked recordings emerged from Iranian air traffic control.

The recordings feature a conversation between an air traffic controller and the pilot of another plane at the time the Ukrainian airliner was hit on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. The pilot can be heard describing “the light of a missile” on its route and then an explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the recording “proves that the Iranian side knew from the start that our plane was hit by a missile.”

— AFP