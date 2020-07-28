Israel cycling team pulls riders from race after brush with coronavirus

Israel’s cycling team has removed two riders from its squad after they came in contact with a third rider from the squad who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The move has left the Israel SN team with only five riders for the Tour of Burgos in Spain, as competitive cycling resumes after some five months.

Omer Goldstein tested positive for the virus ahead of the race and the team put Itamar Einhorn and Alex Dowsett on ice for the ride.

Goldstein has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

Einhorn and Dowsett later tested negative, but it was too late to enter them, meaning they have to miss the competition.

“Although I am pained to see the riders miss the race, we had to avoid any risk and take this extreme precautionary measure as the tests results were not available in time,” team director Oscar Guerrero says in a statement posted to Facebook. “It’s very unfortunate. I really feel for the riders.”