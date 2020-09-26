The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s developments as they unfold.
Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks over gas fields
Israel will hold rare talks with Lebanon next month in an effort to resolve a longstanding maritime border dispute, an Israeli official says.
The official says Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation in talks mediated by the United States. Representatives from the three countries are likely to speak by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the official says.
Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon are extremely rare. The countries are technically in a state of war.
There is no immediate comment from Lebanon.
Israel and Lebanon each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.
Both are hoping to explore and develop new gas fields in the Mediterranean following a number of big finds in recent years. US diplomats have been shuttling between the two countries and pushing for direct talks in recent years.
— AP
Mexico says ex-official linked to students’ disappearance hiding in Israel
Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says that he has asked Jerusalem to assist in arresting a former high-ranking official believed to be hiding out in Israel.
Tomás Zeron, who was the head of the federal investigation agency in 2014, is wanted for his role in the kidnapping and presumed murder of 43 students in southern Mexico at the time, as well as the subsequent alleged cover-up.
Gertz Manero says 25 arrest warrants were filed Saturday, including against members of the military and federal police.
“Those responsible for the forced disappearance of the 43 students in the south of the country are fully identified” and will be prosecuted, unlike the manipulation and cover-up that happened under the previous administration, said Gertz Manero on the sixth anniversary of their disappearance.
Gertz Manero says that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes connected to the case, he also allegedly stole more than $44 million from the Attorney General’s Office budget. Mexican authorities had located him last year in Canada, but as they prepared to seek his extradition he fled to Israel.
— AP
Cop attacked while trying to arrest bare-faced offender
A police officer has been hospitalized after being attacked while trying to enforce mask-wearing regulations in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, police say.
The officer was among a group of cops that attempted to detain a man who was seen out without a mask and who refused to produce identification.
Police say that during the arrest, the suspect and several others began attacking officers, hitting one in the head with a rock.
The officer’s condition is not known.
Silwan is a majority Palestinian neighborhood southeast of the Old City.
Health minister slams protesters for ‘endangering health’
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweets against anti-government protesters, calling them virus spreaders and saying that they will soon be clamped down on.
“Don’t follow the protesters’ example tonight. They took advantage of the Knesset’s foot-dragging to endanger their health and the health of those around them,” he writes. “On Tuesday we will finish legislating and the protests will be limited.”
Passage of legislation that would have limited travel for protests and kept demonstrations to 20-person capsules was delayed on Friday.
In response, the Black Flag protest movement makes fun of Edelstein for his refusal to comply with a Supreme Court order to hold a vote on his old role as Knesset Speaker earlier this year. “Don’t listen to the Health minister. Don’t break the rules and don’t break Supreme Court rulings,” the group says, according to Ynet.
Police and protesters clash as some activists detained
Police have entered the crowd of anti-Netanyahu protesters several times to bodily drag out demonstrators and detain them; it remains unclear why they are being detained.
Protesters are surrounding the police area, yelling “violent cops, you ought to be in jail.”
A video shows protesters and police shoving each other in one incident.
בחלק משטח ההפגנה בבלפור לא נשמרים המרחקים. במשטרה מזהירים כי יינתנו דוחות על אי שמירת מרחק. בתיעוד: דחיפות בין שוטרים למפגינים@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/lXiifmYpV1
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 26, 2020
— Aaron Boxerman
Protesters louder, more energetic, but not always distanced
The protest in Jerusalem is louder and more energetic than demonstrations have been for several weeks.
Thousands of people are gathered in the square, chanting against the prime minister amid persistent urging from the police to keep distance from each other.
Demonstrators are spread out in Paris Square and some 150 additional meters down King George St. Still, many tight clusters of protesters can be observed in apparent violation of the regulations.
When police move into the crowd to detain a demonstrator for unclear reasons, a line of demonstrators begins pushing at the police officers as they attempt to pull them behind a police barricade.
Amnon Dafni-Meron, a medical student at Hebrew University, says there are some benefits to the new rules.
“It’s actually nicer to protest this way, with your own space,” Dafni-Meron says.
But he says that he believes the restrictions on the Balfour demonstrations — and the lockdown — are transparently political.
“The prime minister isn’t thinking about stopping the pandemic or helping out businesses. He’s trying to stop the protests next to his house,” Dafni-Meron says. “People aren’t coming despite the restrictions. They’re coming because of them.”
— Aaron Boxerman
Protesters attacked in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv
Two videos show apparent violence against anti-government protesters in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
In one video, religious youth in Jerusalem’s Nahlaot neighborhood appear to throw a bottle at a car in the convoy heading toward the Paris Square protest. The video also shows a man, apparently the driver, being accosted by several people as he pulls over.
Police say a suspect has been collared for throwing a bottle at a car, after fighting with police. A statement says a number of officers need medical treatment following the arrest.
בלעדי: תיעוד התקיפה ברחוב אגריפס
קרדיט לסרטון: אבישג גאיה מיה רודיך אהד נוה https://t.co/Yw1mlLAjeN pic.twitter.com/151RnqjvAj
— Haim Goldich חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) September 26, 2020
In a second incident, a group of people is seen surrounding and punching a protester in Tel Aviv’s Shapira neighborhood.
מפגינים בשכונת שפירא בדרום תל אביב טוענים שהותקפו ע"י קבוצה של צעירים. בתנועת המחאה "קומי ישראל" הגיבו לאירוע: "זו תוצאה ישירה של מכונת ההסתה וההרס שאזרחי ישראל שבויים בה"@ittaishick pic.twitter.com/TyTtlKlIqE
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 26, 2020
Netanyahu: We messed up first lockdown exit, so did many others
Netanyahu releases a video in which he says that his government messed up in rolling back the first lockdown, while defending the implementation of a second full lockdown.
“Did we make mistakes in the past? Of course. The opening of event halls was too fast. Maybe the opening of the whole school system,” he says in the shaky and seemingly hastily-edited video.
אנחנו בשעת חירום לאומי. כולנו צריכים להתגייס יחד כדי לנצח את הקורונה. עדכון חשוב ממני אליכם: pic.twitter.com/n2eu9Cl2Xa
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 26, 2020
He also points a finger at experts whom he says counseled for opening the economy; the Knesset for overturning some government decisions; and the media for what he says is contributing to public apathy by portraying the response to the pandemic as overblown.
Netanyahu says Israel has “no choice,” but to go back under lockdown, and urges people to stay away from synagogues over Yom Kippur.
He does not mention the protests against him in the video, and no sounds of protests taking place outside his home are heard.
Police say protest zone expanded to allow more socially-distanced activists
Police say they have enlarged the protest zone in Jerusalem’s Paris Square to allow as many people as want to to attend a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
They say in a statement they are urging protesters via megaphone to keep all necessary hygiene and distancing rules.
“Police… are acting to allow the holding of protests for all demonstrators, but will not allow disturbances to public order, [and] breaking public health guidelines,” a statement says.
Over 8,600 new virus cases since Friday; 200 patients on ventilators
The Health Ministry announced that 8,687 new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded since Friday afternoon, in just over 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 226,586. Over 67,000 cases are active.
It confirms that Friday alone saw 8,221 new cases, out of just under 60,000 tests.
Five new fatalities bring the toll to 1,417.
The ministry announces a large spike in the number of people on ventilators, to 200, up from 178 on Friday afternoon. Over 720 people remain in serious condition.
Deri says outdoor protesters irresponsible, urges outdoor prayer
Shas leader Aryeh Deri is accusing the thousands of protesters outside the premier’s official residence of acting irresponsibly, accusing them of being the cause for a further spike in new infections.
“When they act irresponsibly, we are required to act even more responsibly and so I call on the whole huge public which will be fasting and praying on Yom Kippur to keep the guidelines and to pray outside as rabbis have instructed,” Deri writes on Twitter.
Deri has in the past fought for synagogues and yeshivas to stay open, despite them being major virus incubators, according to the Health Ministry. He had reportedly conditioned support for legislation clamping down on synagogue attendance for similar limits on protests, which take place outdoors.
Major outbreaks in the ultra-Orthodox community have been discovered in recent days that are likely traceable to large Rosh Hashanah gatherings a week ago, according to Channel 12 news.
The Health Ministry has yet to release new infection stats. It normally publishes them around the close of Shabbat, which occurred over an hour ago.
London police clash with protesters at rally against virus restrictions
London police have shut down a protest in Trafalgar Square against COVID-19 restrictions, clashing with demonstrators amid rising tensions over limits on everyday life as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
Police and protesters were injured when officers moved in after three hours of speeches in front of thousands of people who packed the iconic square in London waving placards opposing mandatory vaccinations, face mask requirements and limits on civil liberties.
Police say they intervened because the demonstrators refused to comply with the very social-distancing rules they were there to protest. Officers removed sound equipment, bottles were thrown and police drew their batons in confrontations with protesters. Several people were seen being led away in handcuffs.
“Crowds in Trafalgar Square have not complied with the conditions of their risk assessment and are putting people in danger of transmitting the virus,” the Metropolitan police force says.
The demonstration was held as Parliament prepares to review COVID-19 legislation and the government imposes new restrictions to control the disease. Some lawmakers have criticized the government for implementing the rules without parliamentary approval.
— AP
Thousands reported in Jerusalem, hundreds more protesting in Tel Aviv, Caesarea
Aside from the main protest in Jerusalem, hundreds more people are rallying against the government in Tel Aviv and in Caesarea.
Protests outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence have become a weekly fixture in Caesarea, an otherwise idyllic seaside town.
Media reports put the number of people at Jerusalem’s Paris Square in the thousands.
Netanyahu reportedly pushing government on emergency rules to limit protests
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued over the weekend to insert emergency regulations that could clamp down on protests, after an attempt to legislate new rules before the weekend failed, Channel 12 news reports.
The channel says that the premier held a call with Blue and White head Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, also from Blue and White, to push them on emergency regulations.
During the call, according to the channel, Nissenkorn and Gantz hinted that Netanyahu himself was the one putting the brakes on legislation, which would be limited in time, unlike the emergency rules, which would give Netanyahu a more free hand on implementing restrictions by fiat.
Speaking to Channel 13, Gantz says there will not be any emergency rules and accuses Netanyahu’s Likud party of “sabotaging” restrictions that the cabinet had agreed on.
He also expresses support for the protests, but urges participants to act responsibility by limiting numbers and keeping social distancing rules.
Hundreds gather for socially-distanced protest outside PM’s residence
Pictures from Paris Square in Jerusalem show several hundreds of people gathered at a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Police tell Channel 13 News that they will not limit the number of participants but will enforce social distancing regulations.
Police hand out fines to some Jerusalem protesters for failure to follow rules
Police hand out fines to some protesters near the prime minister’s residence due to failure to socially distance and wear masks.
Activists said officers checked if demonstrators standing close together were of the same family, and wrote them fines if they weren’t.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters begin congregating at Jerusalem’s Paris Square
Demonstrators have begun arriving outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem’s Balfour Street and adjacent Paris Square ahead of an expected mass protest held despite Israel’s second national lockdown.
Organizers have urged all participants to adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing, while police have warned they will enforce health regulations strictly. Markings set two meters apart have been placed on the ground by activists.
This evening’s protest appears to be laundry-themed, in response to a Washington Post report claiming Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on multiple occasions brought with them from Israel suitcases of clothes to be laundered and dry cleaned while staying at the White House.
כיכר פריז pic.twitter.com/J85Ma1c3Yw
— ™גונטז׳ (@gontarzn) September 26, 2020
UK’s Johnson calls for global unity against pandemics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges world leaders to “unite and turn our fire” against coronavirus as he announces a “five-point” plan to tackle future pandemics during an address to the UN General Assembly.
Johnson, whose country has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also announces new funding to international vaccine efforts and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Johnson tells the Assembly in a virtual address that the pandemic has “united humanity as never before” but has also been an “extraordinary force of division” as nations vied with each other over supplies of medical equipment. “Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose.
— AFP
15-year-old Palestinian dies after drowning in cesspit, is 6th victim
A sixth Palestinian has died after drowning in a cesspit near Hebron, Walla news reports.
The 15-year-old had earlier been rushed to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center after five family members drowned and died in the accident.
comments