Israel protests carnival float in Spain that features Nazi uniforms, crematoria

The Israeli Embassy in Madrid protests a carnival procession in Spain where participants last weekend dressed like Nazis and Jewish concentration camp prisoners while dancing next to a float evoking crematoria.

The display happened at the annual carnival procession in Campo de Criptana, a town situated about 130 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of the capital.

“We condemn the vile and repugnant representation that disrespects the victims of the Holocaust, making fun of the murder of millions of Jews by the Nazis,” the embassy writes on Twitter. “European nations must collectively fight anti-Semitism.”

A video of the procession shows the participants marching in their fake Nazi uniforms. Behind them, dancers wearing striped outfits evoking concentration camp uniforms followed while waving flags of Israel. They were followed by the float shaped like a train locomotive with two large chimneys.

— JTA