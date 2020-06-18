Israeli soldier gets community service after killing Gazan

An Israeli soldier who shot and killed a Palestinian fisherman near the Gaza frontier in 2018 has been given 45 days of community service after an army investigation concluded he fired without authorization, the military says.

The military says a group of Palestinians had approached the fence but were far away when the paratrooper opened fire, striking one of them. Its statement did not identify the soldier or the Palestinian, or say whether he was killed.

Nawaf al-Attar, a 23-year-old fisherman was shot and killed by Israeli troops near the northern beach frontier on November 14, 2018, when the military said the shooting occurred.

It happened a few hours after a cease-fire took effect following a brief round of fighting between Israel and Palestinian terror groups. The area near the fence had seen weekly protests at the time that often turned violent, but there were no demonstrations that day.

The military says the soldier reached a plea bargain in which he pleaded guilty to charges of negligence and reckless endangerment. He received a suspended sentence and was demoted to the rank of private.

— Agencies