Israelis serving abroad to vote on March 28

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Rwanda’s national carrier to start direct flights to Israel
Rwanda’s national airline will start operating regular flights to and from Israel in the coming months after the two countries on Monday signed a bilateral agreement as part of the Open Skies aviation reform.
The development comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rwandan President Paul Kagame agreed in September to open embassies in each other’s countries, amid a diplomatic flurry that has seen Jerusalem develop closer ties with other African nations such as Chad.
The civil aviation authorities of Israel and Rwanda conducted several weeks of talks regarding the air service agreement, which has been signed by Transportation Minister Israel Katz and Rwandan ambassador to Israel Joseph Rutabana.
RwandAir intends to start operating its new Kigali-Tel Aviv line within a few months, Rutabana was quoted as saying by Hebrew-language media.
University of Haifa historian named ‘Humanist of the Year’ for Holocaust art exhibit
Art historian Dr. Rachel Perry, a faculty member in University of Haifa’s Weiss-Livnat International Graduate Program in Holocaust Studies, is being awarded the 2018 “Humanist of the Year” award from The Inna and Michael Rogatchi Foundation for her leadership of a groundbreaking museum exhibit at the university.
Perry, who teaches a course on visual culture and the Holocaust, is the chief curator of “Arrivals, Departures,” which went on display at the northern Israeli campus’s Hecht Museum this year.
The exhibition featured the never-before-seen salvaged works of 18 Jewish artists from France who were killed by the Nazis. Those 138 artworks, known as the Oscar Ghez Collection, were donated to University of Haifa in 1978 by Dr. Oscar Ghez, and were researched and restored over the course of two years by students in the Weiss-Livnat program.
The Inna and Michael Rogatchi Foundation said the award was being given to Perry for her “extraordinary in-depth and detailed Arrivals, Departures project on the art and life of the Jewish artists from the École de Paris (School of Paris), sustainable humanistic teaching methodology, visionary art curatorship, in overall, the high act of humanism which has become a notable contribution into the art history of the Holocaust.”
Soldier killed in training accident named as 20-year-old Evyatar Yosefi
The Israel Defense Forces identifies the soldier killed this morning in a training accident as Sgt. Evyatar Yosefi, 20, of Givat Shmuel.
Yosefi, who served in the Paratroopers Brigade, drowned while attempting to cross a rain-swollen stream in northern Israel during a navigation exercise.
Yosefi was promoted to the rank of sergeant upon his death.
The military is investigating the circumstances behind the accident.
— Judah Ari Gross
Jewish terror suspects to meet lawyer for first time
The attorney representing the two teens nabbed in the second round of arrests for Aisha Rabi’s murder says he has reached a deal with the Shin Bet security service in which he will be allowed to meet with his clients for the first time tomorrow morning.
Adi Keidar, from the Honenu legal aid group, had submitted an appeal against the Shin Bet order barring him from meeting with clients since their arrests on Saturday night, which was slated to be brought before the Lod District Court today. The deal saw him drop the appeal in exchange for the Shin Bet agreeing not to extend the order which was set to expire Tuesday anyway.
The three other suspects in the probe who were arrested last Sunday went nearly a week without seeing their attorneys until the Shin Bet’s order expired Saturday night as the two other suspects were being arrested.
Israeli law allows authorities to delay by up to 21 days an attorney visit for an individual arrested in a security-related crime.
— Jacob Magid
Hamas staff reclaim Egypt-Gaza border as PA withdraws
Hamas employees retake control of the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after the Palestinian Authority withdrew its own staff.
The PA’s civil affairs authority had on Sunday accused Hamas of “summoning, arresting and abusing our employees,” leading it to conclude that their presence at the Rafah border was futile, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
An AFP journalist saw Hamas officials at the border crossing’s main gate and inside accompanying offices in southern Gaza on Monday afternoon.
A Hamas border official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the terror group that rules the Strip had taken control “to avoid a vacuum.”
— with AFP
Palestinian land owners petition High Court to return to Amona plot
A group of Palestinian landowners whose plots are located where the illegal Amona once stood are petitioning the High Court of Justice for permission to return to the central West Bank hilltop.
Amona was demolished in February 2017 after the High Court ruled it had been established on private Palestinian land. However, following the razing, the IDF issued a closed military zone order on the hilltop saying its continued habitation would disrupt public order.
While the order has been enforced over the past two years against the Palestinian landowners, the IDF has allowed Israelis to return to the hilltop — once last year for settlers to hold a ceremony marking a year since the demolition of Amona and again last month when settler leaders illegally installed a pair of mobile homes at the site in response to a spate of Palestinian violence. The caravans were eventually removed by security forces in a violent evacuation three weeks later.
In addition to demanding that they be allowed to return to their lands, the petition, submitted together with the Yesh Din rights group, demands that the IDF enforce its order fully against Israelis.
— Jacob Magid
Israelis serving abroad to vote on March 28
While most Israeli citizens will have to wait for April 9, nearly 5,000 Israeli representatives in 96 embassies and consulates from Amman to El Salvador will have their chance to cast their ballot in the upcoming general election some two weeks earlier on March 28, the Foreign Ministry announces.
According to Israeli law, private citizens living abroad cannot vote unless they come to Israel. But the exception made for diplomats also applies to emissaries sent abroad by the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemet, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization.
After the March 28 vote, all ballots will be sent to the Knesset in Jerusalem, where they are guarded in a safe until Election Day. Members of the Knesset’s election committee will then look at the names on the envelopes and check back with the polling stations where the citizen is registered to ensure he or she hasn’t voted twice.
After the polls close in Israel and the counting starts, the diplomats’ votes will be counted as well.
— Raoul Wootliff
Judge in Aisha Rabi murder case asks for probe into teen suspect’s torture complaint
A Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court judge orders police to investigate a complaint by one of the suspects in Aisha Rabi’s murder who claims he was violently interrogated by Shin Bet security agents, according to the Honenu legal aid organization which is representing the teen.
The directive was given during a Sunday ruling to extend the 16-year-old’s detention until Thursday.
For its part, the Shin Bet has stood by its conduct throughout the investigation, saying it is being overseen by the State Prosecutor’s Office and all practices are being carried out in accordance with the law.
However, the security service claimed in a statement yesterday that the suspects did not raise any complaints regarding their treatment in Israeli custody when they appeared before a judge for remand hearings.
A copy of the protocol obtained by The Times of Israel confirmed Honenu’s assertion that this was in fact not the case and that one of the suspects alerted the lawyer of what he considered to have been a series of violent interrogation tactics that he endured.
— Jacob Magid
French jihadist in court for Brussels Jewish museum attack trial
A French jihadist appears in court ahead of his trial for shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Brussels in 2014 following his return from Syria.
Mehdi Nemmouche, accused of being the first battle-hardened jihadist to stage a terror attack on European soil, faces a life sentence if convicted over the killing spree in the Belgian capital on May 24, 2014.
Both Nemmouche, 33, and Nacer Bendrer, a fellow Frenchman aged 30 who allegedly supplied the weapons, deny charges of “terrorist murder.”
More than 100 witnesses are due to testify at the trial, which will be attended by the victims’ families and Jewish community leaders, who have denounced the anti-Semitic nature of the attack.
— AFP
Prominent rabbis give ex post facto OK to Shabbat violation to counter threat of Shin Bet interrogations
A group of prominent rabbis from the national religious camp hand down an ex post facto ruling green-lighting the decision by a group of far-right activists to drive on Shabbat in order to coach students on how best to withstand interrogation by the Shin Bet into the killing of a Palestinian woman.
The decision came after word got out regarding the death of Aisha Rabi, a 47-year-old mother of eight who was struck in the head with a large stone, as she sat in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her husband near the Tapuah Junction.
The ruling gives a further stamp of certification to the same conclusion made by a pair of rabbis in Yitzhar who authorized the violation of religious laws against driving on the Jewish Sabbath in real time, as reported by The Times of Israel.
The latest ruling was signed off by former Kiryat Arba-Hebron chief rabbi Dov Lior; Yehoshua Schmidt, the head rabbi at Yeshivat Nachalat Yosef in Shavei Shomron; and nearly a dozen other rabbis who requested that their names not be published.
Citing an alleged suicide attempt made by one of the suspects in the Duma terror attack as well as other allegations of torture made against agents in the security agency, the rabbis concluded that Shin Bet interrogations pose life-threatening danger that excuse the violation of the Sabbath in order to prepare the minors for what they might endure upon arrest.
— Jacob Magid
Six go on trial in Sweden Islamic State terrorism case
The trial of six Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals accused of financing terrorism and planning a terror attack begins in Stockholm.
They are accused of sending funds to Islamic State to finance its terrorism operations and planning an attack in Sweden, where they all reside.
The prosecution believes they acquired large amounts of chemicals to make explosives, as well as gas masks, walkie-talkies and other military materials as part of their plot.
— AFP
Indictments filed against suspected El Al airline drug smugglers
Police indict nine suspects accused of running a drug smuggling ring in which security personnel working with the El Al Israel Airlines used their authority to bring 150 kilograms of cocaine into the country via Ben Gurion airport.
The suspects are being charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and bring dangerous drugs into the country. Two of the suspects are also being charged with illegally bringing a weapon into the country and another with violating a court order, the Justice Ministry says in a statement.
The main suspect is identified as Rami Yogev, 54, a high-ranking El Al employee who oversees coordination and development of security, and is also in charge of the airline’s security abroad. His position gave him access to restricted areas of Ben Gurion airport and the ability to bypass standard security checkpoints, prosecutors say.
Border guards shoot Palestinian in leg as she ‘suspiciously’ approached them
Border Police officers shot a Palestinian woman in the leg after she ignored calls to stop and a warning shot in the air as she walked toward them at a northern West Bank junction, police say.
The border guards were stationed at the Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank, a location frequented by both Israelis and Palestinians. It has been the site of many terror attacks.
The officers “spotted the suspect approaching them. Despite the officers’ calls [for her to stop], she continued approaching,” police say in a statement.
“The border guards fired into the air, but she was not deterred and continue approaching them suspiciously. Finally, the officers shot her in the lower body and subdued her.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel said to block latest Qatari cash transfer to Gaza
Israel will block the third installment of $15 million from Qatar to Hamas in the Gaza Strip next week, several Palestinian media outlets report, after a brief escalation in tension between terror groups and the IDF.
The Israeli Air Force Struck several targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn on Monday, after terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome system.
Qatari ambassador Mahmad Al-Amadi has notified Hamas officials that he will delay his trip to Gaza that had been set for next week, until quiet is restored on the border with Israel, Palestinian media reported.
Israel had previously agreed for a total of $90 million to be distributed in six monthly installments of $15 million, primarily to cover salaries of officials working for Hamas.
