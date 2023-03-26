Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Israel’s envoy in NY Asaf Zamir quits

26 March 2023, 11:25 pm Edit
Israel's Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir speaks at a JNF-USA event on October 28, 2021. (Shahar Azran/File)
Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announces on Twitter he is quitting, apparently over the judicial overhaul.

In a short tweet, Zamir says: “I quit,” adding an Israeli flag emoji.

The resignation comes amid mass protests across the country, following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Netanyahu, after the former publicly warned about the consequences of the legal shakeup to the military.

