Jerusalem court says PA responsible for suicide bombings

In a potentially dramatic ruling, the Jerusalem District Court decides that the Palestinian Authority bears responsibility for 17 terror attacks carried out during the Second Intifada early last decade.

The Second Intifada, or “uprising,” was a four-year wave of Palestinian violence in 2000-2004 that included over 130 suicide bombings targeting Israeli city centers and civilian life.

The ruling could mean that families who saw loved ones lost or wounded in the attacks could sue the PA for civil damages in Israeli courts. Initial media reports of the ruling, given a short time ago, suggest the families whose suits were considered by the district court are asking for as much as a billion shekels ($280 million) in damages.