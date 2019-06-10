Jerusalem’s main entrance to be shuttered for three years starting next month — report

The main entrance to Jerusalem will be closed for construction for the next three years beginning in early July, Channel 13 reports.

As a result of the closure, traffic on Shazar street to the International Convention Center will not be allowed.

The closure is in order to carry out infrastructure work for an extension to the city’s light rail. Alternative routes bypassing the construction will be created, but only for public transportation.

Officials privy to the details of the plans tell Channel 13, “It is going to be a nightmare. Heavy traffic is to be expected in the area.”