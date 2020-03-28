Kahlon proposes NIS 5 billion aid package to businesses

States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the US’ coronavirus outbreak, but some say at least one state’s measures are unconstitutional.

Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area —including New Jersey and Connecticut — and other virus hot spots to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.

Connecticut officials have also pleaded with New Yorkers and others from out of state to avoid visiting unless absolutely necessary.

But, in the most dramatic steps taken to date, Rhode Island State Police on Friday began pulling over drivers with New York plates so that National Guard officials can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

New York has more than 40,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the country.

— AP