Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Katz holds ‘multifront’ security assessment with IDF chief, senior officials

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:14 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz (left) meets with senior military and defense officials, September 3, 2026. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Israel Katz (left) meets with senior military and defense officials, September 3, 2026. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Israel Katz is holding a “multifront” security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military and security officials, his office says.

No further details are given.

Earlier, Katz warned that if Iran attacks Israel, the military will target all of the regime’s infrastructure, “including energy infrastructure.”

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