Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Katz holds ‘multifront’ security assessment with IDF chief, senior officials
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Defense Minister Israel Katz is holding a “multifront” security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military and security officials, his office says.
No further details are given.
Earlier, Katz warned that if Iran attacks Israel, the military will target all of the regime’s infrastructure, “including energy infrastructure.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here