Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, September 19, 2021

Knesset committee okays testing requirement for schools after Sukkot

19 September 2021, 6:02 pm Edit

The Knesset Education Committee approves new rules requiring students from pre-K through sixth grade to present negative coronavirus tests when they return from school

