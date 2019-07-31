Kushner, Greenblatt meet Netanyahu for talks on US peace plan

A US delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, along with Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, arrive in Jerusalem for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the US peace plan for the region.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer are also participating in the meeting.

Earlier, the US delegation met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman where he underscored the need for an Israeli-Palestinian peace must be based on a two-state solution.