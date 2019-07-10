Labor’s Peretz said courting Orly Levy-Abekasis

Channel 12 news reports that Labor chief Amir Peretz is keen on joining forces with Orly Levy-Abekasis, whose Gesher party failed to enter the 120-member Knesset in the last election.

The report says Levy-Abekasis is also being courted by Likud and Blue and White, but it is not clear whether she will join any of the slates.

However, Channel 12 says Peretz and Levy-Abekasis have agreed to meet.